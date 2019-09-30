Pop culture fans, assemble!
Alabama Fanaticon kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in downtown Dothan. The event will run through Sunday at the museum, Dothan Civic Center and Dothan Opera House.
The festival features informative panels, workshops, celebrity guests, costuming, video game tournaments, table top gaming, and more than 40 curated vendors and artists.
Founded in Dothan in 2013 with stints in Enterprise and Ozark, Alabama Fanaticon has become a focal point for local pop culture.
Event director Phil Chalker said the convention grew out of weekend events hosted in his comics and game store Fanatix.
Organizers wanted to grow Fanaticon and move it back to its origin city last year, but had to take 2018 off because there were no available dates to host it at the Dothan Civic Center.
With the backing of the Visit Dothan tourism bureau and local sponsors, the convention has a five-year plan and hopes to continue to grow.
“We like to call it a geeky trade show,” Chalker said. “You can expect a similar layout to any trade show, whether it be a bridal bazaar or a lawn and garden show, but replace all that with comic book, animation and gaming.”
This year’s Fanaticon offers 140 hours of content where patrons can attend informational talks and panels, plus have opportunities to take photos with people in costume.
The event lets people immerse themselves in pop culture and products.
“That’s why we don’t sell tickets, we sell a badge because it’s a trade show,” Chalker said.
Preregistration is the highest of all the years the event has been held. “Traditionally we double our preregistration at the door,” Chalker said.
Vendors and artists have products for sale and groups and clubs provide opportunities to learn about multiple fan genres. “This is an integrated community experience,” Chalker said.
To get your money’s worth, Chalker said don’t treat Fanaticon like a fair where you just walk the fairway.
“Check the schedule, check the panel rooms and hang out, socialize and get to know people,” he said. “There’s so much going on behind doors you’ve just got to look around.”
Several downtown eateries will be themed during the convention, from Lord of the Rings to the Star Wars Cantina. Membership badge holders will get access to special menu items and discounts.
People attending Fanaticon are encouraged to dress like their favorite characters, but costumes are not required.
Chalker said the costume contest being held in the Dothan Opera House is one of the largest in Alabama and is free to join for anyone with a weekend badge.
The multi-fandom pop culture and gaming convention is totally funded by local sponsors, businesses, and Visit Dothan. For more information, visit the website at alabamafanaticon.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.