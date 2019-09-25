The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has upgraded the recent fire danger advisory to a statewide fire alert effective immediately.
According to AFC, while under a fire alert, permits for outdoor burning will be restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the state forester. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.
The AFC has issued the fire alert due to the current drought situation, continued lack of precipitation, and high probability of fuel ignition. With the extremely dry weather, conditions are such that any fire can quickly spread out of control, not only resulting in damage to forests but also threatening lives and destroying property.
Over the last week, AFC wildland firefighters have responded to 182 wildfires across Alabama, burning approximately 2,608 acres. These numbers include a 470-acre fire in Talladega County, one for 391 acres in DeKalb County, and several which were over 100 acres, but they do not reflect the numerous fires suppressed by volunteer fire departments across the state. The local volunteer fire departments are great partners to the AFC in times of high fire occurrence.
This fire alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the state forester, at which time conditions will have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires.
To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.