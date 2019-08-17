On Monday, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project will begin in Headland.
The project will consist of resurfacing and widening of the shoulders to two feet on Alabama Highway 173 from north of the intersection of Alabama Highway 134 to south of the town limits in Newville.
Motorists should plan accordingly for delays and use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.
ALDOT awarded the project to MidSouth Paving Inc. out of Birmingham at a cost of $1,557,025.05 with 40 working days. The project is expected to be complete by the end of October.
