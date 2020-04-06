Wiregrass COVID-19-related deaths hit eight when three more were reported by Dothan’s Southeast Health on Monday, and statewide confirmed cases topped 2,000 as Alabama residents entered their first work week under a mandatory stay-at-home order.
The notification of deaths, two in the morning and another via the hospital website’s evening report, marked the fourth consecutive day that at least one local coronavirus-related death was announced. No other information about the deaths was released.
The number of deaths tracked by The Alabama Department of Public Health Alabama continued to increase Monday. Statewide, there have been 53 reported deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 32 of those as being caused by the coronavirus.
Houston County is the only area in southeast Alabama to report coronavirus-related deaths.
As a few details began to emerge about some of the state’s victims, it was learned that the sister of State Rep. Dexter Grimsley of Newville died Sunday in Birmingham.
Abbeville native Lorianne Shakespear, the oldest of six children, is being remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and a nurse who spent her career helping others. Shakespear, who graduated from Abbeville High School and UAB, was 58.
In addition to eight deaths reported, Southeast Health’s revised data Monday evening shows 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 confirmed inpatients who have been discharged, 52 tests pending (including 33 inpatients awaiting results), and 137 negative results. A total of 227 tests have been performed by the medical center.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reported Monday morning it had six confirmed positive cases and 13 test results pending. The hospital has performed 126 tests. Flowers is expected to update its totals when the local Joint Information Council issues a report on Wednesday.
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, ADPH reported more than 2,006 confirmed cases statewide and 14,765 tests performed.
The overall confirmed tests in Wiregrass counties Monday increased by 10, up to 62, on ADPH’s website: Houston, 24; Pike, 14; Coffee, eight; Covington five; Henry, four; Dale, four; and Barbour, three. Geneva County is the only Alabama county reporting zero positive tests results to ADPH, although there have been 31 tests performed.
ADPH reports positive test results toward the county of residence for Alabama patients. Tests performed in Alabama for people who live out of state are not counted in state totals.
The Alabama counties with the most coronavirus cases are Jefferson-438, Shelby-150, Mobile-143, Madison-141, Lee-118, Chambers-96, Tuscaloosa-74, Montgomery-71, and Walker-54.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s emergency order to stay home as much as possible is scheduled to last until at least April 30.
The emergency order allows people to leave home to get medicine, health care, food, and other essentials. It also allows church services, weddings, and funerals as long as fewer than 10 people are present and they stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart.
