As Alabama’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed 4,000 Wednesday, Houston County remains the only Wiregrass county reporting COVID-19-related deaths, according to state health officials.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, ADPH reported 4,149 confirmed cases statewide and 34,077 tests performed. There have been 525 hospitalizations statewide since mid-March.
The state also reports 122 coronavirus-related deaths, including 75 where the cause of death has been directly identified with COVID-19. The ADPH lists Houston County with three reported deaths, although there have been 10 Dothan patients die who tested positive for the illness.
The ADPH uses a patient’s county of residence as where it reports a test result. Additionally, out-of-state residents are not included in the state’s data totals.
Since the virus outbreak, Southeast Health has reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths, including the latest one earlier this week. The difference in the actual deaths and those reported toward Houston County is attributed to the ADPH reporting system.
According to Steve Pearce, Southeast Health's media relations coordinator, the healthcare facility’s total death count comes from patients who receive treatment in the hospital for coronavirus symptoms.
Additionally, Southeast Health serves patients from outside of Houston County, including other southeast Alabama counties and from northwest Florida and southwest Georgia.
The state health department’s data shows in southeast Alabama, Houston County leads all areas with 55 confirmed cases. Other county positive results include: Coffee County (41), Pike County (27), Covington County (18), Henry County (15), Dale County (12), Barbour County (13) and Geneva (2). ADPH records show the counties have performed 1,583 tests, although some tests done at private labs are likely missing from the total.
Southeast Health, which discharged its first-reported coronavirus patient on Wednesday after being hospitalized for 32 days, reports its positive COVID-19 tests results at 68, and it has 27 test results pending, including 19 inpatients. The hospital has discharged 27 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 346 patients have been tested, including 250 negative test results.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reported Wednesday it has 17 confirmed positive cases and 11 test results pending. The hospital has performed 230 tests. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Flowers. All of Flowers' data comes via the local Joint Information Center.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 628 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson with 100 or more cases are: Mobile-549; Lee-281; Shelby-239; Chambers-225; Madison-194; Montgomery-183; Tallapoosa-133; Tuscaloosa-129; and Marshall-106.
Alabama’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to remain in effect until April 30.
