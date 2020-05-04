As Alabama’s coronavirus confirmed cases surpassed 8,000 on Monday, Dothan’s two hospitals report just eight COVID-19 tests results were pending, including only one test at Southeast Health, the region’s largest healthcare facility.
According to data from the Dothan-Houston County Joint Information Center (JIC) and Southeast Health’s website, the two hospitals have reported a combined 144 confirmed cases – 99 at Southeast Health and 45 at Flowers Hospital.
In addition to its 99 positive cases on Monday, Southeast Health reports it has tested 591 patients, including 491 who received negative test results. Since testing started, 55 positive-tested patients who were admitted have been discharged, and 16 deaths have been recorded.
Flowers Hospital reported it had 45 confirmed positive cases and seven test results pending. The hospital has performed 491 tests, and no COVID-related deaths have been announced.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the confirmed cases statewide reached 8,025 and approximately 103,117 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 1,064 hospitalizations across the state, and 269 deaths.
Coffee still leads all Wiregrass counties with 134 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include: Houston County (96), Pike County (78), Barbour County (45), Covington County (45), Dale County (34), Henry County (27), and Geneva (11). ADPH records show the counties have performed 4,687 tests.
Statewide, Mobile County reports 1,217 cases and Jefferson County 987. Other state counties with more than 200 cases are: Montgomery-428; Lee-402; Marshall-345; Shelby-328; Chambers-301; Tallapoosa-296; Madison-236; and Tuscaloosa-228.
