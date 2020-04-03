As Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order Friday, the number of COVID-19 related deaths increased statewide, and confirmed cases in the Wiregrass climbed with area counties reporting new cases, including Henry and Barbour, which previously state health officials said had no cases.
The Alabama Department of Public Health Alabama said there have been 38 reported deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 21 of those as being caused by coronavirus.
The state has a process for reviewing deaths before adding them to the official count. ADPH said a department physician reviews the records of COVID-19 patients to determine whether a death should be attributed to the virus.
The death reported by Dothan’s Southeast Health earlier this week is the only fatal case in the Wiregrass.
When Ivey announced her order, which is effective at 5 p.m. Saturday, she referenced the growing number of positive tests and deaths as factors.
On Friday, Henry County Health and Rehabilitation Administrator Chuck Houston said the facility received its first positive test for a resident. Earlier this week, Houston said a worker at the rehab center tested positive.
ADPH now reports Henry County with two cases and Barbour County with one, leaving Geneva County, along with Perry County, as the only counties in the state that have reported no positive coronavirus cases.
ADPH reports positive test results toward the county of residence for Alabama patients. Tests performed in Alabama for those who live out-of-state are not counted in state totals.
The other Wiregrass counties with positive test results are Houston (12), Dale (1), Coffee (5), Pike (10), and Covington (4).
An ADPH testing site set-up at the Houston County Farm Center continued to perform limiting tests on Friday in an effort to ease the number of tests being performed at area medical facilities.
To be eligible for a test, a person must meet specific qualifications. The patient must be symptomatic with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and either be age 65 or older, a healthcare worker, or a person with health conditions that puts them at a higher risk, including diabetes, heart disease, asthma, cancer, or other conditions that weaken immune systems. A physician referral is not needed, but it is beneficial for the process.
Dothan’s two hospitals reported a combined 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases after performing 257 tests, according to the local Joint Information Center (JIC) on Friday.
Per the JIC report, Southeast Health reports 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine confirmed inpatients who have been discharged, 13 current inpatients who tested positive, 55 tests pending, including 25 inpatients awaiting results, and 104 negative results. A total of 182 tests have been performed by the medical center. Southeast Health announced earlier this week the first death in Houston County related to the coronavirus.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reports it had three confirmed positive cases and six test results pending. The hospital has performed 75 tests.
The two healthcare facilities provide different statistical numbers to the JIC, which is coordinating the distribution of coronavirus information for Dothan and Houston County. At this time, the JIC is distributing new information test results on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the ADPH reported that 1,495 confirmed cases have been documented with 9,601 tests performed. The counties with the most cases are Jefferson-351, Madison-121, Shelby-109, Mobile-103, Lee-99, Chambers-80, Montgomery-59, Walker-48, and Tuscaloosa-41.
