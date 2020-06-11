All In Credit Union donates to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

All In Credit Union employees recently donated funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Employees were allowed to create their own fundraising ideas in an effort to raise funds for the foundation.
In total, All In Credit Union donated $9,827.78 to help fund the fight against cystic fibrosis. Nearly 20,000 people are diagnosed annually with CF and it is incurable, but the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure.
Shown in the photo are Tyler Marchman, All In Credit Union marketing assistant, and Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union vice president of marketing.
