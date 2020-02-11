Wooden fencing surrounding the Diamond Grove neighborhood is in a state of disrepair 15 years after the Dothan subdivision off Lake Street was built for Hurricane Katrina evacuees.
The fencing, which has missing slats and broken gates, has not been maintained since it was originally constructed. It frames the properties of 14 homes, built on land donated to Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity by Oprah’s Angel Network to provide permanent residences for families displaced by the storm.
Wiregrass Habitat, which is responsible for maintaining the area, will be able to completely replace the fencing and upgrade the family picnic and fitness area inside the park thanks to a $22,000 donation from All In Credit Union’s Helping Hands Foundation on Tuesday.
“It means that we don’t have to take money from building a house or from our own operations to be able to keep this fence up,” Habitat’s Executive Director Donna Clemmons said.
All In Credit Union donated $121,000 in grants to five charities chosen from 60 grant applicants – three of which are in the Wiregrass area. Officials presented checks to Habitat, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Alabama in Ozark, and Mission Point in Dale County.
Haley Enfinger, the executive director of Mission Point, said that organization's $10,000 grant will go toward buying more clothing donation container bins to strategically place in Dale County and surrounding areas.
The homeless shelter accepts all types of clothing, shoes, and bedding in the bins.
“It’s a donation that keeps giving and giving,” Enfinger said. “When people are homeless, they are at rock bottom. We feel like we are a platform that will help stabilize them so they can pull themselves up out of their situation.”
The board of directors made a decision in 2018 to donate $100,000 from the credit union to the Helping Hands Foundation annually to nonprofits exemplifying the credit union’s philosophy of “People Helping People.”
The additional funds were raised through a company wide campaign. Employees had the option to donate $5 to wear jeans to work on Fridays.
Lisa Hales, All In’s Senior Vice President of Member Experience, said the foundation was looking for something that would help the organization with special projects with insufficient funding.
Boys and Girls Club received $29,000. The foundation also gave $25,000 to Babies First UMC Children’s Home in Mobile for the construction of a baby’s bedroom for a single mom and $35,000 to CVHN Kid’s Mobile Dentist Office serving Okaloosa and Walton Counties in Florida.
