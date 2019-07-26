The year of financial institution bailouts, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s rise and the Beijing Summer Olympics provided a watershed moment in Sheila Rodgers’ life: a path to homeownership.
Eleven years later, Rodgers finally completed the journey when Wiregrass Foundation president Dr. Barbara Alford placed house keys in her hands Friday. Rodgers, the latest recipient of a Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity home, displayed her feelings unabashedly at the moment.
“Overwhelming, very excited, very blessed – a long journey,” she said of her emotions of the day.
Habitat for Humanity provides homes for those in need, but the program comes with major investments from prospective homeowners. Those approved for the program pay a no-interest mortgage and are also required to invest 500 volunteer hours in the construction of other projects and their own home.
The latter tenet challenged Rodgers, a single mother of two who works two jobs. In between the jobs and parenting her children, few opportunities remained on the calendar to obtain the hours.
Slowly but surely Rodgers accomplished the goal, though the world – and her life –changed greatly in the interim. Her son grew up and joined the U.S. Navy, and her baby daughter, Yzabellah, is a vibrant preteen.
Construction on Wiregrass Habitat home No. 130 in the Hodgesville community began about four months ago, said Donna Clemmons, the organization’s executive director. Now the Rodgers can live in a much better situation than when they first started the journey to home ownership.
“I was living with my mom – me and my two children – and we were all living in a three-bedroom house, which had 13 people,” Rodgers said. “The water wasn’t running right. That substandard living got me approved for my home.”
While life changed dramatically in 11 years, the need for a home never did. That is why, despite the need to move all of her furniture to her new abode, Rodgers and her daughter planned to sleep underneath their own roof Friday night.
“Just breathe, unwind and set up our beds because we are spending the night here,” Rodgers said of the next goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.