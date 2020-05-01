Animal refuge helps rescue animals in 'horrific environment'

GENEVA — An animal refuge in Florida assisted in the rescue and removal of animals living in “a horrific environment” here Thursday.
A media release from Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport described the scene as “hell on Earth” as animals were left to fend for themselves after their terminally ill owner was taken to the hospital last week.
The animals, consisting of dogs and puppies, had been without food or water for over a week. Making matters worse, Geneva County does not have an animal-control agency or nearby shelter available to assist with these types of situations.
“Upon arrival, Alaqua found that two dogs were already deceased, and the ones confined inside the home and in surrounding yards were in a very bad, almost indescribable, condition,” according to the release.
“I have worked a lot of these cases, but this was probably the worst I have ever seen. One of the dogs had been killed by the others and the survivors were eating it,” said Alaqua founder Laurie Hood. “The stench of feces and urine were so strong that you could not breathe and your eyes just burned.”
The animals ranged from young puppies to several very old dogs. Most had visible cuts, scars and skin and eye issues.
Ten of the dogs had to be humanely euthanized due to injuries and severe health issues. The surviving 14 are being rehabilitated and will be put up for adoption when medically cleared.
“Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence in the Southeastern United States. There are so many counties without resources to help people and animals in these situations. For the animals’ sake, rescue groups often bear the burden and costs of doing the right thing so that these animals do not suffer,” Hood said.
Alaqua was joined by three other rescue organizations: the Wiregrass Animal Group, The Lucky Puppy Rescue and two officers arranged by The Humane Society of the United States.
The Sheriff’s Office also was called and was on the scene as the animals were removed from the home.
The dogs are all at Alaqua and are being evaluated and treated for their medical conditions.
Despite their previous grim living conditions, all of them have a promising chance of surviving and thriving, according to the release.
Donations to the refuge to support these animals and others can be made at http://bit.ly/Alaqua Donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.