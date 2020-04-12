Answer Man: Are food stamp recipients eligible for other food programs?

Q: If someone gets food stamps, can they also get items from the food bank program and/or the free school lunch program?
A: Julie Gonzalez, assistant director at Wiregrass Area Food Bank, said the answer to both questions is yes.
“If you get food stamps, you are eligible to receive help from a food pantry, which is a Food Bank program, and the federal school free and reduced price lunch program,” she said in an email.
To qualify for food stamps, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, you must meet certain requirements, including resources and income limits, according to information on the program’s website. There are special SNAP rules for households with elderly or disabled members.
Most government programs and programs supported by nonprofit organizations use the same criteria to determine eligibility.
