Q: Are you required to have a permit to own a handgun, have one in your possession, or have one in your car?

A: Laws vary by state, but Alabama does not require a state permit to purchase or own a handgun.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said if you have a concealed carry permit, you can carry a handgun in your car and on your person.

If you don’t have a permit, you can transport a handgun in a car but it has to be unloaded and in a locked box where no one can get to it.

You can wear a handgun (open carry) without a permit, but if you get in a car the handgun has to be put in that locked box.

Alabama does not have firearm registration, but Valenza said it is a good thing to have personal records on the guns you own.

