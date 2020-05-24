Answer Man: Can COVID-19 be transmitted by mosquitoes?

Q: Can the new coronavirus be transmitted by mosquitoes?
A: According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites.
“To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes,” according to information on a graphic from the WHO. “The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, headquartered in Atlanta, says at this time it has no data to suggest that the new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks.
The main way that COVID-19 spreads is from person to person, according to the CDC. The respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes “can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs,” according to information from the CDC. “Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).”
To protect yourself, the WHO recommends cleaning your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.
