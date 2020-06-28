Answer Man: Can growing certain plants change the taste of honey?

Q: Can I change the taste of the honey from my beehives by growing certain crops or plants nearby?
A: According to a blog on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System website, honey color and flavor are determined by the plant or plants from which the bees collect nectar.
“To produce honey for your table or the market, your bees must have access to an abundance of plants yielding large amounts of nectar that will make a high-quality, table-grade honey,” the blog says.
The blog notes, in general, it is not economically practical to grow a crop for the honey bees alone. Beekeepers are largely dependent on cultivated crops grown for other purposes or on wild plants.
“However, under certain conditions, it may be advantageous for beekeepers to use certain nectar and pollen producing plants in landscaping their home grounds and to plant certain crops on idle land,” the blog says. “Either case would require selection of specific plants or crops adapted to, and suitable for, specific locations and situations.”
Some of the primary nectar plants in Alabama are yellow-poplar (also known as tulip-poplar) and various clovers, particularly crimson, arrowleaf and white, the blog says.
“Clover honey is often used as the standard for comparison, because clovers and other legumes yield a light-colored, mild-flavored honey,” the blog says. “Yellow-poplar nectar produces a high-quality, deep-amber, full-flavored honey. Soybeans and cotton also yield an amber honey that has a good flavor.”
When bees gather nectar from several sources, including a variety of wildflowers, honey is usually dark with a strong flavor.
“This is generally the case with the fall nectar flow, which usually yields a dark, strong flavored honey that is not preferred by most consumers,” the blog says. “However, this honey (August and later, certainly by the time that goldenrod flowers) is usually suitable for wintering bees. Sumac, sourwood, and vetch are good choices for pollen producers in midseason.”
