Answer Man: Can smoking marijuana cause cancer?

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 364 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA COFFEE DALE GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA HOLMES JACKSON WALTON WASHINGTON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA CLAY EARLY QUITMAN RANDOLPH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALPINE HEIGHTS, ARGYLE, ASBURY, BAGBY STATE PARK, BARKER STORE, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEAMON, BENEVOLENCE, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BONIFAY, BROWNS CROSSROADS, BROWNTOWN, CENTER RIDGE, CENTERVILLE, CHIPLEY, CHIPLEY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, CLUSTER SPRINGS, COBB CROSSROADS, COLES, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CRYSTAL LAKE, CUBA, CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAYS CROSSROADS, DE FUNIAK SPRING AIRPORT, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, EARLY CO A/P, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EUCHEEANNA, EWELL, FADETTE, FIVE POINTS, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GRACEVILLE, HACODA, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HEADLAND, HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HOLMES COUNTY AIRPORT, JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEONIA, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, MABSON, MALONE, MARIANNA, MOORES CROSSROADS, NEW HOPE, ORANGE HILL, OZARK, PECAN, PETERSON HILL, POPLAR HEAD, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SIMSVILLE, SNEADS, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, UNION, AND WIRE BRIDGE.