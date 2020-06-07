Answer Man: Did Native American tribes live in the Wiregrass?

Q: Did any Native American tribes live in the Wiregrass area?
A: Yes, Native Americans occupied the Wiregrass region – generally described as parts of southern Georgia, southeastern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle – long before the first Europeans arrived in the 1500s.
According to the most generally accepted theory on the origin of humans in the Americas, the ancestors of modern Native Americans migrated over a land bridge from Asia to what is now Alaska more than 12,000 years ago.
Over the centuries they spread throughout the Americas and diversified into hundreds of cultures and tribes.
The Wiregrass region includes Kolomoki Mounds near Blakely, one of the largest prehistoric mound complexes in Georgia.
It lies on a tributary of the Chattahoochee River and is the oldest and largest Woodland Indian site in the southeastern United States.
A New Georgia Encyclopedia article says at the time of its highest development, from around A.D. 350 to 600, Kolomoki was perhaps one of the most populous settlements north of Mexico.
The first Europeans to travel through the Wiregrass were from Spain. The expedition of Spanish explorer and conquistador Hernando de Soto passed through the edge of the region east of the Chattahoochee River in 1540 and encountered the ancestors of the Creek Indians.
According to an online history of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the Muscogee people are descendants of a culture that, before 1500, spanned what is now the southeastern United States.
“The Muscogee were not one tribe but a union of several,” the history says. “This union evolved into a confederacy that, in the Euro-American described ‘historic period,’ was the most sophisticated political organization north of Mexico. Member tribes were called tribal towns. Within this political structure, each tribal town maintained political autonomy and distinct land holdings.”
Throughout the period of European contact, most of the Muscogee population was concentrated into two geographical areas. The English called the Muscogee peoples occupying the towns on the Coosa and the Tallapoosa rivers the “Upper Creeks” and those to the southeast, on the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers, the “Lower Creeks.”
According to information on the Library of Congress website, President Andrew Jackson on May 28, 1830, signed into law the Indian Removal Act, authorizing the president to grant unsettled lands west of the Mississippi River in exchange for Indian lands within existing state borders.
Some tribes went peaceably, but many resisted the relocation policy. In the removal treaty of 1832, Muscogee leadership exchanged the last of the Muscogee ancestral homelands for new lands in Indian Territory (Oklahoma), the Muscogee history says.
Downtown Dothan has five murals that pertain to the Creek Indians.
The murals depict de Soto’s journey through the Wiregrass region in 1540, Fort Scott (which was built in 1816 on the Flint River near its confluence with the Chattahoochee River to protect early settlers from the Creek Indians), the abduction of Elizabeth Stewart (in 1817, Stewart was on her way to Fort Scott to join her husband when the U.S. Army boat was attacked by hundreds of Creek and Seminole warriors in one of the frequent skirmishes with troops), Camp Recovery (in 1819, Fort Scott became infested with malaria and dysentery from the nearby rivers, so the army established Camp Recovery across the Flint River), and the Creek Indian Removal (in 1836, the chief of the Creek Indians, on their march to Oklahoma, addressed the Alabama Legislature in Tuscaloosa, then the state capital).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.