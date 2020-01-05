Answer Man: Did the building on the southeast corner of Main Street and Cherokee Avenue used to be a grocery store?

Q: Did the building Art’s Music Shop and the BLP Mobile Paints store currently occupy on Main Street at Cherokee Avenue used to be a grocery store?
A: Several grocery stores operated in that area over the years.
The 1951 Polk’s Dothan city directory lists dozens of grocery stores in town. Many were independent grocers but some were part of a chain.
The 1953 directory lists Piggly Wiggly at 1605 W. Main, which under the numbering system at the time was between Iroquois Avenue and Cherokee.
Piggly Wiggly listed three locations in Dothan. The others were 117 S. Foster St. and 813 W. Main.
The 1955 directory lists Harden’s, an interior furnishings company owned by William C. Harden, at 1607 W. Main. There was no listing for 1605.
In the 1956-57 directory, Jitney Jungle Food Stores was listed at 1605. Another Jitney Jungle was listed at 101 Cottonwood Road.
Both stores are at the same addresses in the 1958 directory, but the 1959 directory no longer lists the Cottonwood address. Instead it lists a Jitney Jungle at 815 S. Oates St.
The 1961 and 1962 directories have Harden’s at 1605 W. Main and Jitney Jungle at 1607.
The 1963 directory has Harden’s listed at 1605, Plaid Land premium store at 1607 and Dixie Dandy grocery store at 1609.
The Dixie Dandy operated until Murphy’s Grocery & Market began to be listed in 1967. An ad in the 1969 directory lists two Murphy’s locations, one on West Main and another at 404 S. Alice St.
Murphy’s was listed at 1609 W. Main until 1979, when Woodham and Jackson Market was listed. Art’s Music Shop was listed at 1607 starting about 1974, and Saliba Furniture Company was listed at 1609 in the 1983-84 directory.
The 1609 address was listed as vacant in the 1985 directory and BLP Mobile Paint Co. began being listed in the 1986 directory.
Starting in the 1994 directory, Art’s Music Shop and BLP Mobile Paint Co. began to be listed as one address, 1861 W. Main.
