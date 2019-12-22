Answer Man: Didn't the Army National Guard Armory in Dothan used to be on Montgomery Highway?

An image shown in the 1938 National Guard Historical Annual of the Medical Department Detachment and Service Battery, 117th Field Artillery, Dothan.

 1938 NATIONAL GUARD HISTORICAL ANNUAL

Q: Didn’t the Army National Guard Armory in Dothan used to be on Montgomery Highway not far from downtown?

A: Yes. The building is at 1402 Montgomery Highway, currently U-Haul Moving & Storage.

According to information emailed by Capt. Jacqueline D. Whitt, a deputy public affairs officer with the Alabama Army National Guard, the armory was one of 36 built for the Armory Commission of Alabama under the Works Progress Administration between 1935 and 1943.

The commission pooled money either donated or made by selling war bonds with federal funds. The WPA and Public Works Administration provided such funds and sometimes workmen to build the armories.

The armory was called Fort T.E. Buntin. It closed after the current armory, Fort Buntin-Parsons, was built on Third Avenue near Cottonwood Road in 1976.

