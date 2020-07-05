Answer Man: Does mouthwash kill the COVID-19 virus?

Q: After being out in public, would rinsing with mouthwash kill the COVID-19 virus?
A: The World Health Organization says there is no evidence that using mouthwash will protect you from the new coronavirus.
According to the WHO, some brands of mouthwash can eliminate certain microbes for a few minutes in the saliva in your mouth. However, this does not mean they protect you from coronavirus infection.
The WHO offers advice on a variety of topics in a “myth busters” section of its website. For instance, it recommends people not wear masks when exercising because masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.
Sweat can make the mask become wet more quickly which makes it difficult to breathe and promotes the growth of microorganisms.
The coronavirus disease COVID-19 is caused by a virus, not by bacteria. Some people who become ill with COVID-19 can also develop a bacterial infection as a complication. In this case, antibiotics may be recommended.
Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous, according to the WHO. The harmful use of alcohol increases your risk of health problems.
Also, drinking methanol, ethanol, or bleach does not prevent or cure COVID-19 and can be extremely dangerous. All three substances are poisons and drinking them can lead to disability and death.
Spraying and introducing bleach or another disinfectant into your body will not protect you against COVID-19. The substances can be poisonous if ingested and cause irritation and damage to your skin and eyes.
