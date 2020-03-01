Answer Man: How are Alabama state parole board members chosen?

Q: Are the Alabama state parole board members appointed and, if so, who appoints them?
Answer: A new law pertaining to the three-member board went into effect in September 2019.
On June 6, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law House Bill 380, which reforms the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
According to a governor’s office press release, the legislation was designed to increase efficiency of the board. The bill creates a director of pardons and paroles, appointed by the governor, and provides rules and guidelines to ensure that violent offenders do not receive early, wrongful pardons.
Rep. Connie Rowe and Sen. Cam Ward sponsored the legislation.
Under former law, members of the board were selected by the governor from a list compiled by the nominating commission. This bill eliminates the nominating commission and creates a nominating board which includes the lieutenant governor, speaker of the House and the president pro tempore of the Senate.
Rowe said that by sponsoring the bill, she hoped “to eliminate the wrongful, improper release and improper supervision of violent offenders from Alabama’s prison system.”
The release said thatin addition to the strict guidelines for granting a pardon or parole, at least one member on the board must be a current or former law enforcement officer with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in or with a law enforcement agency, with experience in investigation of violent crimes.
“This long-overdue reform was needed to protect the lives of citizens and respect the families of victims of crime,” Ward said.
The release said the bill gives the governor more oversight of the board and ensures the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will be held accountable to a governing body rather than its own members.
Current board members are:
» Clifford Walker, appointed by Gov. Robert Bentley on July 1, 2015; term expires June 30, 2021.
» Dwayne Spurlock, appointed by Ivey on May 29, 2018; term expires June 30, 2023.
» Leigh Gwaltney, appointed by Ivey on Oct. 16, 2019; term expires June 30, 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.