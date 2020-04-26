Answer Man: How bad was the 1918-1919 pandemic in Alabama?

Q: Compared to the COVID-19 pandemic, how bad was the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic in Alabama?
A: The Alabama Department of Public Health website has articles about the pandemic, including a timeline on the early days of the outbreak in Alabama.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt talked about the pandemic during opening remarks at the Alabama Pandemic Influenza State Summit in 2006.
The influenza pandemic started as World War I (1914-1918) was ending. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was estimated to have caused at least 50 million deaths worldwide and about 675,000 deaths in the United States.
Exactly when and where the pandemic started is uncertain. The first reported cases in the United States were at an Army camp in Kansas. The first Alabama case was reported in north Alabama in late September 1918.
“It is impossible to know for sure exactly how many Alabamans were affected by the flu, since regular reports to the U.S. Public Health Service were never made,” Leavitt said. “But, it is known that during the last two weeks of October, more than 37,000 cases of the flu erupted in Alabama. People around the state died by the hundreds.”
By comparison, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in the United States was on Jan. 31, 2020. Alabama reported its first case of the disease on March 13.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama grew to 5,832 on April 24 with 197 deaths, according to the ADPH.
Leavitt said health care professionals in 1918 worked tirelessly with limited resources to stem the tide of the rising pandemic. A report sent to the U.S. Public Health Service described the conditions in Florence, Alabama:
“...[doctors were] overwhelmed with work [and] were handicapped by inadequate transportation and two days behind in making calls; many patients . . . had been sick in bunk houses and tents for several days without nourishment, or medical and nursing attention, the sanitary conditions of the bunk houses were deplorable; the mess halls were grossly unsanitary and their operation much hampered by the lack of help; the existing hospitals were greatly overcrowded with patients; and patients were waiting in line several hours for dispensary treatment, and were greatly delayed in obtaining prescriptions at the pharmacy. The epidemic was so far progressed that the immediate isolation of all cases was impossible.”
Leavitt said one man, J.D. Washburn, served in a medical unit in Alabama during the war and recalled his experience:
“We worked like dogs from about seven in the morning until the last patient of the day had been checked in or out - usually about 10 o'clock that night. The men died like flies, and several times we ran out of boxes to bury them in, and had to put their bodies in cold storage until more boxes were shipped in. It was horrible.”
Leavitt said when it comes to pandemics, “there is no rational basis to believe that the early years of the twenty-first century will be different than the past. If a pandemic strikes, it will come to Alabama.”
The timeline on the ADPH website, citing a Birmingham News story from Sept. 28, 1918, said Alabama’s first officially reported cases of Spanish influenza developed in Madison and Conecuh counties.
“Dr. C.A. Grote, health officer of Madison County, advised the State Board of Health yesterday that 11 cases have appeared in the Northern part of that county,” the timeline says. “The first case was imported from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, last week.
“Dr. J.W. Haygood, health officer of Conecuh County, reported six cases have developed out in the rural section of that county. The cases were all in one family and are suspected to have been contracted from the father who was recently in Pensacola, Florida.
“The Board of Health announced that proper quarantine precautions are being taken in every case. The public warned against using common towels and drinking cups, and care should be exercised in the use of telephones, handkerchiefs, and other means that might transmit secretions of the nose and throat from one person to another.”
An Oct. 5 article said more than 1,100 cases of the flu were reported in Huntsville, and an Oct. 7 article said Alabama’s governor had ordered the closing of schools, churches, theatres and picture shows.
An Oct. 13 article in the Montgomery Advertiser said more than 2,300 cases were reported at Camp Sheridan outside Montgomery. An article the same day in the Birmingham News said all druggists, physicians and prescription clerks, except one, in Huntsville had been stricken with the disease, and telegrams reached Montgomery the night before appealing for immediate help.
A Montgomery Advertiser article on Oct. 15 said businesses in Huntsville were ordered to curtail hours of operation, postal service was limited, and power company employees were out of work due to the flu epidemic.
On Oct. 22 the newspaper reported nine deaths and more than 12,000 cases in Montgomery, with the greatest number reported in the West End. In most sections of the city the number of reported cases was nominal.
“Public Health Service officials have worked diligently to relieve conditions in the West End,” according to the timeline. “As a result, the number of cases has not materially increased, and there are daily signs of improvement. Yesterday, health service officials issued a statement declaring that the order closing all stores at 6:00 p.m. pertains to all sections of the city.”
