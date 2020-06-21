Answer Man: How can I participate in the 2020 Census?

Q: How can I participate in the 2020 Census?
A: If you received a code in materials mailed or delivered to your household, you can respond online, by phone, or by mail.
If you don’t have a code or a permanent household, you can still complete the census at my2020census.gov or by phone.
The census form takes less than 10 minutes to fill out, but the results help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs over the next decade.
It also determines the number of seats apportioned to each state in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The House has 435 voting members. Alabama Counts! 2020 Census Chairman Kenneth Boswell said elected officials fear that Alabama could lose up to two of its seven representatives.
“We need to get the response rate as close to 100% as we can,” Boswell said.
The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories as of April 1. The census had been scheduled to stop at the end of July, but the deadline has been extended to Aug. 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The census can be completed by phone in English for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 844-330-2020. Phone lines are available for other languages.
The Census Bureau also offers web pages and guides in non-English languages, including American Sign Language, as well as guides in Braille and large print.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.