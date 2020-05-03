Answer Man: How can travelers disinfect rooms?

Q: If someone travels and wanted to spray the room where they stay with disinfectant, what mixtures are business places using to spray kitchens, furniture, etc.?
A: Different businesses use different mixtures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting community facilities after persons suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 have been in the facility.
For hard, non-porous surfaces, surfaces that are dirty should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
For soft, porous surfaces such as carpets, rugs and drapes, clean with appropriate cleaners indicated for use on those surfaces.
The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of products that meet EPA’s criteria for use against the virus that causes COVID-19. The products are already being used for rotavirus, poliovirus, hepatitis A virus, rhinovirus and other viruses.
In all cases, use products that are suitable for the surface to be cleaned. Products appropriate for hard surfaces may not be suitable for fabrics and other porous surfaces.
“Additionally, diluted household bleach solutions (at least 1000ppm sodium hypochlorite) can be used if appropriate for the surface,” according to the CDC. “Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application, ensuring a contact time of at least 1 minute, and allowing proper ventilation during and after application. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.”
The CDC says you can prepare a bleach solution by mixing 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water.
If you are unsure whether a product is suitable for use against the virus that causes COVID-19, check the product’s label to confirm it has an EPA registration number and that human coronavirus is listed as a target pathogen.
Uses for some of the products range from residential to institutional and healthcare sites and include a contact time – the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet with the product.
The list can be found at https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2
