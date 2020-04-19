Answer Man: How do you get rid of old motor oil stains on concrete?

Q: How do you get rid of old motor oil stains on concrete?
A: An online search reveals a number of possible solutions, from commercial driveway and concrete cleaners to household detergents and degreasers.
Whether any will remove the entire stain depends on the type of stain and the way the oil is dissolved and lifted.
Smooth concrete finishes are resistant to oil stains, but rough concrete finishes absorb oil. Soap and water will work on some stains but may require several scrubbings.
Pressure washers make the scrubbing easier, especially if the stain is large, but can damage the concrete if done incorrectly. Wire brushes can erode and scratch the concrete finish, so nylon brushes are usually preferred.
The same goes for diluted muriatic acid or solvents like kerosene and acetone. They might remove the stains but can be dangerous to work with.
Oxygen bleach, oven cleaner, WD-40, laundry detergent, cat litter, cola, a degreaser or a microbial cleaner are cited in some recommendations, so check label directions before using anything that might damage or discolor the concrete.
A botched cleaning job might be more noticeable than an oil stain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.