Q: When Dothan Utilities customers donate to Project Care, where does the money go and how is it distributed?
A: Bills from Dothan Utilities contain a section that allows customers to make one-time contributions to Project Care or sign up for a monthly contribution.
Lisa Reeder, the city’s finance director, said the Dothan Rescue Mission receives a monthly distribution based on the previous month’s collections. The rescue mission has complete discretion of how the funds are distributed.
The amount raised under Project Care has declined annually over the last five years. Nearly $18,100 was collected in fiscal 2015 but less than $14,900 was collected in fiscal 2019.
Project Care provides utility assistance for Dothan Utilities customers. To be eligible, the applicant must show a loss of income. Assistance can be given only once in a 12-month period.
To apply, contact the Dothan Rescue Mission at 794-4637.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.