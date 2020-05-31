Answer Man: Is song about the river at Columbia?

Q: Was Alan Jackson’s song “Chattahoochee” written about the river at Columbia?
A: The song is about the Chattahoochee River, but not necessarily the portion at Columbia.
The song was co-written by Jackson with his frequent writing partner Jim McBride. It was recorded by Jackson and released in May 1993 as the third single from his album “A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ‘bout Love)” that was named for a line in the song.
Jackson talked about the song in the liner notes for his 1995 greatest hits compilation album.
“Jim McBride and I were trying to write an up-tempo song and Jim came in with the line ‘way down yonder on the Chattahoochee’,” Jackson said. “It kind of went from there. It’s a song about having fun, growing up, and coming of age in a small town – which really applies to anyone across the country, not just by the Chattahoochee. We never thought it would be as big as it’s become.”
McBride said he had been reading an article about the Chattahoochee River and later realized it was really close to Newnan, Georgia, Jackson’s hometown.
According to GeorgiaInfo – an online almanac about the state of Georgia – the river originates from mountain springs, primarily Chattahoochee Spring, in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Habersham County.
It flows southwestward, being joined by other rivers and flowing through Atlanta and eventually becoming part of West Point Lake on the Georgia/Alabama border.
From there it flows southward, forming the Georgia/Alabama border before finally emptying into Lake Seminole.
