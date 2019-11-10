Q: Was there a Marshall Durbin restaurant on Ross Clark Circle in front of Northside Mall?
A: Marshall Durbin was one of the first fast-food restaurants to be built on the stretch of Ross Clark Circle near Montgomery Highway. Shamrock Drive In Restaurant, which opened about 1962 at 2112 Montgomery Highway on the corner at Ross Clark Circle, was likely the first.
According to a history of the Marshall Durbin Companies on its website, the company entered the fast-food industry when it opened three restaurants in 1969 at Dothan and Enterprise, Alabama, and Carrollton, Georgia.
Chicken and hamburgers were the primary menu items. That part of the company was phased out in 1972.
The address for the Dothan restaurant in the 1970 Polk’s city directory was 3459 Ross Clark Circle. A few years later, Hardee’s restaurant was listed at that address.
In addition to the eateries inside Northside Mall, restaurants across the road from Hardee’s at that time included Long John Silver’s Sea Food Shoppe, McDonald’s and Burger King.
At 3593 Ross Clark Circle was the Carousel Restaurant, next to Carousel Quality Court Motel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.