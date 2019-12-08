Answer Man - Grocery stores

Two grocery stores, A&P and Kwik Chek, were at this shopping center in the 1960s.

Q: Weren’t there two grocery stores close to each other on West Main Street near downtown Dothan in the 1960s?

A: An A&P grocery store and a Kwik Chek Super Market were located at the shopping center on the north side of West Main between Bell and Montana streets.

A Super Five & Ten, later a TG&Y, was in the building between the two grocery stores.

West Main Jewelry & Loan and Rent-A-Center are located in what used to be the A&P, which moved to nearby Porter Square Mall when it opened in the early 1970s.

The other two buildings are currently unoccupied.

