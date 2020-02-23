Answer Man: What are the laws for campaign signs on highways?

Q: What are the laws for campaign signs on highways?
A: If you’re going to position any sign so it can be seen from the highway, make sure it is not on the public right-of-way.
Under Alabama Code Section 23-1-6, signs, markers, and advertising on the rights-of-way of state controlled highways are prohibited except those official signs or markers placed thereon by the State Department of Transportation or under its authority.
Under Section 114-212 of Dothan’s zoning ordinance that pertains to prohibited signs, signs in the public right-of-way are subject to removal without notice. The section also makes reference to the state law cited above.
Most states have similar laws pertaining to political signs. In Indiana, the question of posting political signs on any property is addressed in a brochure published by the Indiana Elections Division.
“Political signs may not be posted or placed on ANY other person’s property, including a highway right-of-way and on utility poles, without the property owner’s permission,” according to the brochure. “Placing political signs with the approval of the property owner may be subject to local zoning regulations. Ask your local plan commission for more information.”
In Alabama, how far the right-of-way extends from the center of the road isn’t the same for every section of highway, so contact the applicable state or local government office if you suspect a violation has occurred.
The phone number for the Alabama Department of Transportation regional office in Montgomery is (334) 353-6850. The district office for Houston and Henry counties can be reached at 794-4958.
