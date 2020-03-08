Answer Man: What can you tell me about fox squirrels?

Q: Fox squirrels are larger and seem to be less common than the gray squirrels around here. What can you tell me about them?
A: According to information on the Animal Diversity Web – an online database of animal natural history, distribution, classification, and conservation biology at the University of Michigan – the eastern fox squirrel weighs on average nearly 50 percent more than the eastern gray squirrel.
Fox squirrels are found throughout the eastern and central United States, south into northern Mexico, and north into Canada. The gray squirrel ranges over the eastern United States to just west of the Mississippi River and north to Canada.
Fox squirrels are fast and agile. They can escape predators on the ground and large birds of prey if they can seek refuge in trees. They are found in a diverse array of deciduous and mixed forest.
Fox squirrels vary in color, ranging from orange to a brownish-yellow and reddish-brown. Some varieties in the southeastern United States are black.
Females can produce two litters a year, although one is the norm. The average litter size is two to three, but litters range between one and seven.
Fox squirrels have been known to live to 18 years old in captivity. Under natural conditions the average lifespan is 8 to 18 years old, though most squirrels die before they reach adulthood.
They eat a wide variety of foods, ranging from vegetative matter to insects, moths, beetles, bird, eggs, and dead fish. Acorn, hickory, walnut, mulberry, and hawthorne seeds are preferred.
Fox squirrels are preyed on mainly by large hawks and owls. Young squirrels may also be taken by snakes.
Fox squirrels play a significant role in shaping the composition of forests. When squirrels bury seeds and forget them, these seeds are likely to sprout.
Squirrels are often considered a nuisance species due to their raiding of bird feeders and gardens. They are also responsible for some damage to corn crops. They often use electrical lines as routes of travel, and this can cause power outages.
Many subspecies of fox squirrels are endangered due to overhunting and destruction of mature forests.
