Q: What can you tell us about Gabe’s Fish Camp restaurant in Dothan?
A: According to the 1955 Polk’s City Directory, the restaurant was located at that time on Enterprise Road (U.S. 84 west), a continuation of West Main Street from the city limits.
The owners were listed as Darwin “Gabe” and Elizabeth S. Heeter, who lived at 307 S. St. Andrews St.
An ad in the 1960 directory announced a new location for the restaurant on Montgomery Highway (U.S. 231 north).
Among the food offerings were catfish dinners, steaks, chicken, shrimp, and frog legs. The telephone number was 792-8692.
A reference in a later directory listed the address as 2811 Montgomery Highway, between the Radcliff Road and Murphy Mill Road intersections. Address numbers on Montgomery Highway have since changed.
The restaurant had a competitor up the road. Snell’s Fish Camp, operated by Mrs. Radie P. Casey at 2507 Montgomery Highway, was near Foy Glover Wrecking Company (used auto parts) at 2411 Montgomery Highway.
In its later years Gabe’s Fish Camp operated under other names (Ezell’s Fish Camp in 1977 and Ezell’s Catfish Cabin in 1980, for example). The 2811 address was listed as vacant starting in the 1981 directory.
