Q: What can you tell us about gnats? What causes them to be so numerous?
A: Lucy Edwards, an Alabama Extension regional home grounds agent, said in an email that gnats are aggravating for those living in the South.
“During the spring and summer months individuals are plagued by these pests,” she wrote.
There are two different kinds of gnats: biting gnats and eye gnats.
Biting gnats (family Ceratopogonidae) are also referred to as no-see-ums and biting midges. These insects prefer moist areas such as ponds, creeks, swamps and marshes. The female lays her eggs in the mud where the larva can hatch and thrive.
Eye gnats (family Chloropidae) are most prevalent around loose, sandy soil, especially after being disturbed. The presence of animal manure increases breeding activity.
Management of area-wide control is not possible in some areas due to abundant populations, Edwards wrote.
Things individuals can consider:
>> screening outdoor areas with fine mesh (20x20 mesh or smaller)
>> ceiling or box fan to provide air movement stronger than a gnat can withstand
>> insect repellents containing DEET may be used to temporarily repel gnats
“Other products are available to repel gnats,” according to Edwards. “These often work when used in addition with the above measures.”
In addition, keep pet and animal manure cleaned up from around your home, especially outdoor sitting and recreation areas.
