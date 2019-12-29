Q: What can you tell us about Shamrock Drive In Restaurant?
A: Jerome Sullivan opened the restaurant about 1962 on the east corner of Montgomery Highway at Ross Clark Circle.
The current address is 2870 Montgomery Highway, but then it was 2112.
It was one of the first fast-food restaurants in Dothan, specializing in hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and French fries.
“Fine foods in a hurry for less” was the slogan written on a three-leaf clover in an early ad. Hamburgers were 15 cents.
Another ad offered a hamburger, shake and fries for 47 cents, tax included.
Tamara Wright’s father, Turner Redmond, managed the restaurant in its early days.
Wright remembers people coming to the counter to order, and her father using a cutter to make French fries.
Her mother, Thelma, made apple tarts that were sold in the restaurant. “They were awesome,” Wright said.
She remembers her father and other employees using devices that squirted just the right amount of ketchup and other condiments onto the burgers. “They all wore those hats, funny-looking hats,” she said.
A concrete patio near the road had tables with umbrellas. Stairs went to picnic tables on the hill between the restaurant and Sullivan Drive.
Kids and others from that period have posted on Facebook their memories of walking or riding bicycles to the restaurant, climbing the beams that anchored the building, and eating there with family and friends.
Wright said while Redmond was managing the Shamrock he also managed Charlton House Restaurant across the street. It advertised quality steaks, fresh seafood and Southern dishes.
After Redmond left the Shamrock about 1970, he opened Redmond’s Seafood Bay restaurant on the corner of Hodgesville and Saunders roads.
The Shamrock closed about 1971. The 1972 Polk’s city directory lists the address as vacant.
According to one recollection on Facebook, the Shamrock sign was bought by the Dothan High School senior class of 1974. It was changed to say “Dothan High School/Home of the Tigers” and moved to the campus on South Oates Street.
A Western Sizzlin’ steakhouse was built on the Shamrock property. The steakhouse was listed in the city directory until 1990, when Old South Barbeque was at that address.
China Star Chinese Restaurant was listed beginning in 1991 and operated there until it closed.
The property is listed for sale on the Register Realty Company website. It consists of two parcels totaling slightly more than one acre. The asking price is $1.1 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.