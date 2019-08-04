Q: What causes a power outage?
A: Downed lines and other problems can interrupt the flow of electricity in a power distribution grid. Some of the most common causes of outages include lightning and storm damage, trees and limbs hitting power lines, animals that come in contact with electrical equipment, digging that disturbs underground cables, vehicles hitting utility poles, and equipment failure.
Transformers are components that take the high-voltage electricity in a power grid and make it suitable for use in homes and businesses. They can fail for a variety of reasons, from lightning strikes and overheating to damage in other parts of the electrical system.
