Answer Man: What does a person with an internal or external medical devices do about security check at the Houston County administration building?

Houston County Deputy Eric Paul wands visitors for weapons as they enter the Houston County administration building on Oct. 2.

Q: What does a person with a pacemaker or implantable defibrillator do about the security check at the Houston County administration building?

A: Any visitor with an internal or external medical device should inform the deputy. Deputies won’t use the wand near a pacemaker or defibrillator and will screen the visitor some other way.

Also tell the deputy if you have an artificial knee, hip, or other metal implant that the wand will detect.

Visitors at the building will be greeted by a sheriff’s deputy performing security checks to prevent weapons from entering the building.

For years, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza has requested a deputy be placed inside the administration building as an extra form of security for county employees and residents who enter the building.

Residents armed with a weapon entering the building will be instructed to return the weapons to their vehicle before conducting business.

The added security is required by the state since the building is a courthouse annex.

