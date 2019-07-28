Q: Are you required to have a permit to own a handgun, have one in your possession, or have one in your car?
A: Laws vary by state, but Alabama does not require a state permit to purchase or own a handgun.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said if you have a concealed carry permit, you can carry a handgun in your car and on your person.
If you don’t have a permit, you can transport a handgun in a car but it has to be unloaded and in a locked box where no one can get to it.
You can wear a handgun (open carry) without a permit, but if you get in a car the handgun has to be put in that locked box.
Alabama does not have firearm registration, but Valenza said it is a good thing to have personal records on the guns you own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.