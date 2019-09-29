Q: What is known about J.W. Baughman, the man who built Howell School?

A: John William “Will” Baughman Sr. was born in Lexington County, South Carolina, on March 10, 1861.

He moved to Dothan and built some of Dothan’s early buildings including Howell School and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company plant.

He was a charter member of the Dothan Rotary Club and was serving as city councilman from Ward Three when he died on Nov. 8, 1923. He is buried in the Dothan City Cemetery on Lane 16 near Memorial Avenue.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments