Answer Man: What is the law regarding following too closely?

Q: What is the law regarding following too closely?
A: Under Alabama Code Section 32-5A-89, the “driver of a motor vehicle shall not follow another more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon and the condition of the highway.”
The law states that except when overtaking and passing another vehicle, “the driver of a vehicle shall leave a distance of at least 20 feet for each 10 miles per hour of speed between the vehicle that he or she is driving and the vehicle that he or she is following.”
An Alabama law that took effect Aug. 1, 2016, gives law officers the opportunity to hold drivers more accountable when they cause traffic accidents.
Accidents may be caused by following too close or other violations. Under the 2016 law, officers can write drivers citations even if they did not witness the violation.
Alabama Code Section 32-5-171 says a law enforcement officer “may issue a traffic citation to a driver of a vehicle involved in the accident when, based on personal investigation, the officer has prima facie evidence demonstrating grounds to believe that the person has committed any offense under Chapter 5, 5A, 6, 7, or 7A of Title 32.”
The officer may arrest at the scene of a traffic accident “any driver of a vehicle involved in the accident if upon personal investigation, including information from eyewitnesses, the officer has reasonable grounds to believe that the person by violating Section 32-5A-191 contributed to the accident. He or she may arrest such a person without a warrant although he or she did not personally see the violation.”
A conviction of following too closely adds 3 points to the driver’s point count. “After a traffic conviction is 2 years old, it loses its point count for suspension purposes but remains on a driver’s record,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Below is the schedule used to determine the length of a suspension for any Alabama license holder:
12-14 points in a 2-year period – 60 days
15-17 points in a 2-year period – 90 days
18-20 points in a 2-year period – 120 days
24 and above points in a 2-year period – 365 days
