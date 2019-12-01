Answer Man batteries
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

Q: Where can you take alkaline batteries for recycling?

A: According to information on several websites, household alkaline batteries are rarely recycled because the difficulty of recovering materials from the batteries is cost-prohibitive.

Alkaline batteries contain small amounts of reusable material like zinc, manganese, and steel. The materials are not listed as hazardous waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and can be safely disposed of in regular trash.

Some companies recycle alkaline batteries but you have to pay for that to happen. Amazon, for instance, offers an “EZ on the Earth Dry Cell Battery Recycling Kit (0.5 Gallon)” for $37 with free shipping.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments