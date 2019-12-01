Q: Where can you take alkaline batteries for recycling?
A: According to information on several websites, household alkaline batteries are rarely recycled because the difficulty of recovering materials from the batteries is cost-prohibitive.
Alkaline batteries contain small amounts of reusable material like zinc, manganese, and steel. The materials are not listed as hazardous waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and can be safely disposed of in regular trash.
Some companies recycle alkaline batteries but you have to pay for that to happen. Amazon, for instance, offers an “EZ on the Earth Dry Cell Battery Recycling Kit (0.5 Gallon)” for $37 with free shipping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.