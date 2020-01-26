Answer Man: Where was Chandler’s Hamburgers on West Main?

Q: Where was Chandler’s Hamburgers on West Main?
A: The restaurant was listed at 408 W. Main St. – between North Alice and North Bell streets – in the Polk’s Dothan City Directory from 1965 through 1971.
It was a block west of First Baptist Church, 310 W. Main, and across the street from Flowers Hospital, 409 W. Main.
Chandler’s had the slogan “Served Quick As A Wink.” Area residents reminisce about making trips to Chandler’s, Shamrock, Burger Chef, Patricia Lanes and other local venues during that period.
Before Chandler’s opened, all addresses on the north side of the 400 block were residential. The 1963 directory shows Thomas J. Creel Jr. at 406, J.B. Cofield at 408, and Mrs. Mattie D. Garner at 412.
That section of West Main experienced changes in the 1960s and early 1970s.
In the 1963 directory, First Baptist Church was across the street from the Episcopal Church of the Nativity (305 W. Main) and Southern Clinic (307 W. Main).
In the 1964 directory, First Baptist Chapel and Youth Center was listed at 305 after the Episcopal church moved to what is now the 200 block of Holly Lane.
The first listing for Hardee’s Hamburgers at 303 W. Main – the southwest corner at South Lena Street – was in the 1968 directory.
In 1965, Bell Street did not end at Main. The 100 block of South Bell Street ran alongside Flowers Hospital.
Across South Bell from the hospital was The Doctors Center at 509 W. Main. The 1965 directory lists City Drug Company, the Doctors Center Laboratory, and about a dozen doctors.
The 1971 directory lists Gunter-Dunn Co., a furniture store, at 406 W. Main, Chandler’s at 408, and 412 as vacant.
About that time, Chandler’s closed and a small office complex was built on the site.
The 1972 directory has 408a as vacant and 408c as Fabrific Fabric Center. Star Service Station is listed at 401 – the southwest corner at South Alice Street – with Volume Family Shoes next door at 405, Mrs. Evelyn L. Flowers at 407a, Mrs. Annie M. Porter at 407b, and Flowers Hospital at 409.
The 1974 directory has the same listings for the south side of the block, but 408a is listed as General Telephone Training Center, 408b as Blazer Financial Service, and 412 as Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.