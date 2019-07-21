Q: Does the city or the state determine whether tractor-trailers are allowed straight through downtown on Main Street?
A: Since Main Street is a federal/state route (U.S. 84), the state determines whether tractor-trailers can use the road, Dothan Public Works Director Charles Metzger said in an email.
Chapter 98 of Dothan’s code of ordinances defines the truck routes in the city limits that are meant to handle through trucks on state/federal routes and also handle delivery to local industrial parks.
“Of course you still have trucks that make local deliveries to businesses throughout Dothan on city streets,” Metzger wrote.
