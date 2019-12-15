Answer Man: Who has the authority to order flags to be lowered?

Q: Who has the authority to order flags to be lowered?
A: According to information on the usa.gov website, the United States flag flies at half-staff when the nation is in mourning. Those periods of mourning occur by presidential proclamation.
“While you can follow how the executive branch flies the flag, it is not a requirement,” the website says. “For instance, a local community, a company, a school district, or a federal agency can decide to have all of its flags at half-staff because of the death of an employee, a student, a mayor, or a local police officer.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis had U.S. and state flags lowered at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds in Florida until sunset on Dec. 13 in remembrance of the victims killed on Dec. 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
Flags in Enterprise will fly at half-staff until after Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, a 2014 Enterprise High School graduate killed in the naval base shooting, is buried at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo on Dec. 22.
