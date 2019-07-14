Q: One morning there was a Houston County dump truck dropping dirt all along the Ross Clark Circle as I followed. I see this often in our area in both government vehicles and private sector dump trucks. Aren’t the drivers supposed to have the load covered by the load-covering tarp on the truck and, if not, who is responsible for damage to private vehicles?
A: Alabama is among 11 states that do not require load-covering tarps for dump trucks. As for who is responsible for damage to vehicles, it depends on the circumstances.
If a rock or dirt from a dump truck hits your vehicle without hitting the road first, the company or government agency can be found liable.
However, if a rock or dirt comes out of the truck, hits the road, and then bounces up on your vehicle, it is considered road debris. In this case, the company or agency is not responsible even if you can show the rock or dirt came from their truck.
