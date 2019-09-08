Answer Man road

The extension of Clardy Road behind Westgate Winn-Dixie.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Q: Who is responsible for maintaining the street behind Westgate Winn-Dixie? It is an extension of Clardy Road and crosses Redmond Road. It has potholes and is very rough.

A: Charles Metzger, Dothan Public Works director, said that section of road is a private drive maintained by the property management team that handles the development.

