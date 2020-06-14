Answer Man: Why were robins numerous several months ago?

Q: I noticed a lot of robins several months ago. Were they migrating?
A: According to an “Outdoor Alabama” article written by Thagard Colvin, a wildlife biologist with the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, migratory robins begin arriving in Alabama in late fall as they move south ahead of cold fronts blowing in from the north.
“From early November until early spring, robins are plentiful, especially in South Alabama,” the article says. “They are possibly the most common bird seen on home landscapes and in fields, pastures, and forests.”
The American robin is a large thrush. Its body varies from eight to 11 inches long with an average weight of 2.7 ounces.
It occurs throughout the eastern United States, including Alabama. Robins can be found in every county in the state and nest commonly in North Alabama and into Central Alabama.
“Their wings and back are gray and its under parts are brick-red,” the article says. “During breeding season, robins seek out lawns and pastures with shade trees, where earthworms are plentiful. Robins are abundant during late fall, winter and early spring in swamps, farmland and open woodlands, especially areas with heavy crops of winter berries.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.