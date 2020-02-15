BIRMINGHAM — Dothan Eagle Editor Terry Connor has been elected president of the Alabama Press Association.
He succeeds Horace Moore, who became chairman of the board.
The election took place at the association’s recent media summit.
Connor was reared in Montgomery and is a graduate of Auburn University. He began his newspaper career at the Enterprise Ledger as sports editor in 1982. In 1987, he became editor of the Eagle, a position he held for 10 years.
From 1997 to 2010, Connor held newspaper management positions in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. In 2014, he returned to Alabama to be publisher of The Cullman Times, The News Courier in Athens, North Jefferson News in Gardendale and the St. Clair News-Aegis in Pell City. He returned to Dothan in August 2019.
K.A. Turner, senior editor for Alabama Media Group, was elected first vice president of the association. Dee Ann Campbell, publisher and editor of The Choctaw Sun-Advocate, was elected second vice president.
New board members elected were:
» Caroline Quattlebaum, co-publisher of The Southeast Sun in Enterprise.
» Johnny Adams, editor of the Union Springs Herald.
» Steve Baker, publisher of The Outlook in Alexander City.
» Robert Bozeman, publisher of The Evergreen Courant.
Members elected for a second two-year term are:
» Robert Jackson, executive vice president of Consolidated Publishing.
» Denise DuBois, publisher of The Citizen of East Alabama in Phenix City.
» James Phillips, publisher of The Daily Mountain Eagle in Jasper.
Members remaining on the board are:
» Teresa Woodruff, general manager of The Moulton Advertiser.
» Parks Rogers, publisher of Gulf Coast Newspapers.
» Tricia Clinton-Dunne, publisher of The Fort Payne Times-Journal.
» Michael James, executive editor of The Tuscaloosa News.
» Glenda Curl, publisher of The Wilcox Progressive Era in Camden.
» Dan Starnes, publisher of Starnes Publishing.
The APA Journalism Foundation elected Bro Krift, executive editor of the Montgomery Advertiser, as president. Krift succeeds Anthony Cook, executive editor of The Anniston Star, who became chairman of the board.
Krift came to Alabama in 2016 from Corpus Christi, Texas, where he served six years as managing editor of the Caller-Times.
Stacy Graning, publisher of The Messenger in Troy, was elected vice president of the foundation.
New foundation board members elected were:
» Ethan Van Sice, editor of The Wilcox Progressive Era in Camden.
» Tim Altork, editor and publisher of The Randolph Leader in Roanoke.
» Santana Wood, managing editor of The Outlook in Alexander City.
» Estelle Whitehead, editor of the Colbert County Reporter in Tuscumbia.
Foundation board members remaining on the board are:
» Gary Maitland, editor of the TimesDaily in Florence.
» Troy Turner, editor of the Opelika-Auburn News.
» Barnett Wright, editor of The Birmingham Times.
» Jeff Martin, publisher of The Montgomery Independent.
» Kendra Majors, publisher of the Andalusia Star.
» Adam Prestridge, publisher of The Greenville Advocate.
» Kimberly Patterson, publisher of The Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville.
» Ty West, editor-in-chief of the Birmingham Business Journal.
