April’s Foster Fest in downtown Dothan has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the coronavirus.
In a news release issued Friday, the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) stated that the decision to cancel the April 3 event followed the latest information on COVID-19 released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. In announcing Alabama’s first confirmed case on Friday, the state’s public health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, recommended gatherings of 500 people or more be canceled.
The 2020 series of Foster Fest events began in March, and the event is normally held the first Friday of each month from March to October. The event and its crowds stretch down the south and north ends of Foster Street in downtown Dothan.
“Based on the number of Foster Fest goers in attendance each month and the close proximity of people during the event, we feel that it could put our attendees at an unnecessary risk of exposure to the virus,” the news release stated.
