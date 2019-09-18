Are you scared of things that go bump in the night? Are you intrigued with the thought of being scared half to death? If so, mark your calendars for the 13 nights of pure terror beginning Sept 27.
For those who have visited the Columbia Manor haunted attraction in the past, there’s no need to worry -- this year’s event is completely different. According to Todd Chandler, owner of Columbia Manor, more than $50,000 has been reinvested into the attraction, bringing additional characters and new scenes, and revamping several areas throughout the manor.
“Without giving away this year’s secrets, I will inform you the cemetery scene is like no other, and it is different from last year. What can I say is we have people just dying to stop by for a visit. Freddy Krueger is known for his role in ‘Nightmare on Elm Street,’ but, he is known also for the nightmares he causes in the Wiregrass area. The Freddy Krueger room is a room dreaded by all who enter. There is no escaping the horror – it just keeps going.”
For those who are afraid of the unknown, the 1930s morgue scene may be a favorite room to visit while touring the real haunted attraction. If you visited last year, don’t worry; the morgue has a new look with a new medical examiner just waiting to give you an examination.
“There is no better way to cool down than stopping by to visit with the victims located in our cooler storage at the morgue,” Chandler said. “I honestly believe they are dying to meet each guest.”
Although new attractions have been added this year, the staff at Columbia Manor reminds everyone about the haunted history of the manor.
“The activity in the manor is ongoing,” Chandler said. “We have all heard voices, seen ghost apparitions, (and experienced) smells and objects move around the manor. Actually, during our appreciation dinner several guests witnessed footsteps, doors opening and closing and just spirits full of energy. This is just one of the many unexplained situations we deal with at the manor on a regular basis. So, for those planning to visit our manor, we not only have characters waiting to frighten you, we also have real ghosts that have never left our manor, and they are just waiting to entertain you.”
For horror movie enthusiasts, the traditional characters of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Leather Face and Jason Voorhees will make Columbia Manor their home this Halloween season. But, the horror doesn’t end there.
“This year Columbia Manor is proud to announce we will have Andrew Bryniarski, who is best known for portraying Leatherface in the remake of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre “The Beginning” (2006). Bryniarski will be visiting the manor on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7:30 p.m. until midnight in the parlor. Autographed photos will be available for $10, and cash only will be accepted.”
General admission for Columbia Manor’s ’13 Nights of Terror’ is $13, fast-pass tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased at the manor, or at Chandler Check Cashing on N. Alice Street in Dothan.
“Remember, those who visit our manor are not just enjoying a night of terror, like no other, you are also helping the Columbia Fire/Rescue Department. Each year we donate a portion from each ticket sold, to the Columbia Fire and Rescue Department, to assist with their day-to-day operations.”
Concessions will be provided by Land-Water Regional Rescue Squad.
For more information about Columbia Manor, visit www.columbiamanor.com. Tickets are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at Chandler Check Cashing on North Alice Street in Dothan, or at the manor.
