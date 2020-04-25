Folklore Brewing & Meadery owner Jeremy Pate describes 2020 as the “year of debt” for his business.
After years of operating without borrowing money, Pate finally had the confidence to borrow for a large expansion. Business was good. But by mid-February, Pate noticed business had slowed, even though it normally ramps up in the weeks leading into St. Patrick’s Day.
And, then, the coronavirus pandemic hit home.
“This has not just upset our normal order of business; this has upset our entire infrastructure so much so that we’re not going to be able to bring back everyone that we had,” Pate said.
Local business owners have turned to federal relief loan programs like the Paycheck Protection Program to help get them through a time when millions of American workers have filed for unemployment due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But what happens when the relief money eventually runs out still worries some business owners.
Folklore, like many businesses, closed under social distancing requirements and Alabama’s stay-at-home order. Profits evaporated. Pate lost his distributor for North Alabama because they couldn’t pay their bills. He had no work for his employees.
“We will have significant losses,” Pate said. “There’s no way that I can see any possibility of coming out of this year at a profit. The best that we hope for is to re-establish our distribution in northern Alabama and to eventually bring back our production staff and some servers.”
Folklore, which once had 21 employees, has been able to bring five back so far because of a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program.
For Pate, the online loan application process was frustrating because the Small Business Administration’s website crashed during the process.
Sorting out options
He also said the different loan programs can be a bit dumbfounding. For example, he said he’ll be using money from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to cover the payroll taxes that he still has to pay under the Paycheck Protection Program.
“We’re just taking it all in stride,” Pate said. “We want to get through this period. Whatever money is left over that’s not needed, we’ll return it. We hope that we won’t need it because we don’t want more debt.”
The PPP was just one of the loan programs included in the coronavirus economic relief act. The program was specifically designed to keep people employed during the pandemic, and it appeals to business owners because the loan debt will be forgiven if employers use 75% of the loan for payroll.
But the $349 billion set aside for the PPP ran out less than two weeks after the Small Business Administration launched the program. There were nearly 1.7 million PPP loans approved during that time. Alabama accounted for 27,922 of those loans, or $4.9 billion.
An additional coronavirus relief package signed into law Friday includes an additional $310 billion for PPP loans, and the SBA will resume taking applications Monday.
Florida Certified Sign Erectors has been able to keep its 30 employees at its Dothan and Lakeland, Florida, locations because of its PPP loan, owner David Hughes said. However, those employees may be doing tasks not normally part of their job, such as detailing the company’s trucks.
The pandemic has led some of the company’s clients, which include banks, sports stadiums, and national restaurants and hotels, to delay installation jobs. New work is coming in as far as job quotes, but Hughes is not sure when the actual installation will take place.
“Last year in March, we did $600,000. This year, we did $175,000,” he said.
Value of relationships
For many small businesses — including Folklore and Florida Certified Sign Erectors — having a good relationship with a local lender or an accountant helped with the application process.
Rachel Walton, chief executive and financial officer for Florida Certified Sign Erectors, said she is looking into other loan programs that may help the company navigate the challenging months still ahead.
Walton said the process was simpler than she expected, but waiting for the notification that their application was approved was stressful because it stretched beyond what was expected.
Keith Owen, who owns Owen’s Café & Grill in Geneva with his wife, Tammy, said the Paycheck Protection loan helped offset the financial strain of meeting payroll.
Owen compensated his employees for hours they lost, including any reduction in tips that waitresses experienced by the switch to takeout. Considering the challenges restaurants have faced under dine-in prohibitions, Owen said the café is holding its own thanks to supportive customers in Geneva.
He does worry about the transition when dine-in restrictions are lifted.
“It’s not like turning off and on a light switch,” Owen said. “They’ve got to get back in the groove and we’ve got to readjust to what we were doing prior to a month ago. There will be some bumps in the road, but we’ll get through it … we’re all in this thing together. We’re rowing the same boat.”
At Zack’s Family Restaurant in Slocomb, owner Curt Ausley said business has been down about 75% since the pandemic led to local closures. The federal loan money is helping keep the business open.
The Slocomb restaurant averages 75 to 100 to-go and curbside orders. But the popular, buffet-style establishment has had to close on Sundays — normally its busiest day of the week, with more than 400 customers on average — because the business just wasn’t there.
“It’s been tough,” Ausley said. “If we had not gotten that loan, we probably would be closed right now.”
He hopes to start serving Sunday lunch again soon, even if it’s at half capacity. And food will likely be served by the staff, although it would still be all-you-can-eat, Ausley said.
“We’ve got to be safe about that,” he said. “We’ve got to be smart about the strategy we’re using to open back up.”
At Folklore, the brewery’s restaurant, Fly by Night Grill, will not re-open, and Pate is now leasing the restaurant space to Blue Moon Café. The brewery is open for beer to go, and Blue Moon is doing takeout meals.
Pate said he is ready to open Folklore’s tasting room, but he doesn’t want to put public health at risk and will take measures to spread customers out when the brewery is allowed to open.
“We are going to recover; we just don’t know what version will emerge of Folklore,” Pate said. “Folklore post-COVID-19 is going to be much leaner, much more efficient. We have to be more competitive in our pricing because people have less available money to spend.”
